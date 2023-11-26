IN PICS: Mam’Mkhize slays with her edgy fashion sense

Returning for season two of her reality TV show in a few weeks, Shawn Mkhize is stepping out with a stronger fashion game.

With a new season of her reality show starting on the 14 December, Shawn Mkhize, also known as Mam’Mkhize, always stands out with her very edgy fashion choices.

A well-known socialite, businesswoman, and philanthropist, she rose to prominence through her reality show Kwa Mam’Mkhize’, in which she bared her soul. She grew in popularity among South Africans as they witnessed her acts of kindness, witnessed her motherhood to her children Andile and Sibahle Mpisane, and heard about her divorce from Sbu Mpisane in 2019.

Although, at times her life seems controversial – she owed the South African Revenue Service R200 million when she was convicted of fraud in 2012 – her fashion game has improved in leaps and bounds.

Tied-up

Owner of Royal AM football club, the popular businesswoman pushes the edge when it comes to fashion.

In this look, she expresses her girly side with a large grey bow top resembling a brassiere. She also sports high-waist pants and blue strappy sandals.

She adds to the fashion statement with teal sunglasses and a gold Dolce and Gabbana bag and bracelet.

Glam night

Marking the journey of iCebolethu founder, Nomfundo Mcoyi, she wears a long high-low designer skirt and shimmery u-shaped pink top with beaded crystals.

In her usual method of making an outfit different, she adds double-decker white sneakers to the outfit and manages to make them the stand-out accessory.

Suited

While posting about or celebrating her growing family, she poses outside one of her many cars in a black outfit.

Shoes are low buckled, with kitten heels currently a hot fashion statement.

A lycra top that has a collar, flare bottom slacks, and a belt with a gold buckle is matched with Lycra faux leather gloves to the outfit to give it an extra special touch.

Flirty florals

In stunning sky-high gold heels, the businesswoman climbs the stairs while wearing a black bodysuit and a cool shaded patterned pencil skirt with side slits.

In a simple yet very elegant look, the skirt is belted. Carrying a gold bag, it emphasises the metallics of the shoes.