Banyana’s objective is to win Wafcon, says Kgatlana

The objective is clear for Banyana Banyana going into the Caf Women’s Africa Cup of nations (Wafcon), which is to lift the trophy.

The competition will be played in Morocco between 2 and 23 July.



With the tournament now expanded to 12 teams from eight, Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana knows that things are going to be a bit different on the road to the final. And most importantly, there will be great expectations from the South African senior national women’s team after the side lost out to Nigeria on penalties in the final during the last tournament held in Ghana in 2018.

And with that in mind, Kgatlana, who was named Player of the Tournament and walked away with the top scorer accolade in Ghana, says going into the continental tournament makes her excited and the aim is to win the WAFCON.

“There are two things that we want to achieve as a team. The first goal is to qualify for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and the second one is winning the tournament,” said the Banyana striker, who plays her club football for Spanish side Atletico Madrid ladies team.

“I know the expectations are high because of the way I performed in the last edition of the WAFCON. So, going into this one, it just brings a lot of excitement and memories for me. But, one thing that I am looking at bringing in this tournament is to be a team player. And again, the tournament is going to be longer now with the quarter-finals. We are going to need fresh legs every time and the coaches will be able to rest me or any other player during the tournament.”

Kgatlana and her Banyana teammates will once be carrying the hopes of the nation as the team looks to win the women’s Afcon for the very first time in their history.



Banyana, who arrived in Morocco on Wednesday, are in Group C with Nigeria, Burundi and Botswana



Their first match of teh tournament is against Nigeria on 4 July 4.