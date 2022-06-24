Brooks targeting silverware at AmaZulu

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

AmaZulu FC’s objective for the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season is to at least lift one trophy and new signing Ethan Brooks is happy to be part of the players that have been trusted to achieve that goal by the club.

Since buying AmaZulu in 2020, Usuthu boss Sandile Zungu made it clear that they want to see the club lift trophies and be a force to be reckoned in the top tier.

The club is yet to earn silverware with the new owners, but they have managed to become a competitive side by assembling a quality squad with their log standings in the last two season being inside the top half, unlike before where they mostly found themselves fighting to avoid relegation.

Once again, the club has made it a mission to go all out for the next campaign as they brought Brooks, the Bafana Bafana midfielder, while they have also brought in the likes of Malawian international Gabadinho Mhango, Zambian international Rally Bwalya and former South Africa junior international Thendo Mukumela, to mention a few.

Brooks says he is happy to have joined the club with great ambitions and he can’t wait to add value into the club in their mission to win a Cup next season.

“I am really happy to be going to AmaZulu, a club full of heritage, a very competitive team, that is also something that excites me to be part of the team for the 2022/23 season. I know some guys in the team like Veli Mothwa, whom I have been with in the national team and I can’t wait to share the change-room with these players,” said Brooks, who joined the club from TS Galaxy.

“My expectation for this season is to help the club to achieve its goals and objectives for the season. One of those objectives is to collect a trophy, so I am really glad to be part of the team and I am glad to help with that expectation.”