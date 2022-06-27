WATCH: Motsepe says he wishes Mosimane could coach Bafana

Khaya Ndubane

Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe has revealed his desire to have Pitso Mosimane coach Bafana Bafana again.



ALSO READ: Jose Riveiro: All you need to know about Pirates’ new head coach



Mosimane was in charge of Bafana between 2010 and 2012.



Speaking during a Sanef congress this past weekend, Motsepe said he wished that Mosimane could be Bafana Bafana’s head coach again.



“I love Pitso and I will always love Pitso, He has a special place in my heart. I wish he could coach Bafana Bafana and I will get the Motsepe foundation to subsidize his salary. I think he’s quality and quality shouldn’t come cheap,” said Motsepe in a video posted by SABC Sport on Twitter.

⚽️ PITSO FOR BAFANA ⚽️



“I wish @TheRealPitso would coach @BafanaBafana again, I’ll get the Motsepe Foundation to subsidize his salary” ~ CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe at the @SAEditorsForum Congress on Saturday!



???? #SABCSport Journalist @Velile_Mnyandu pic.twitter.com/1e8V7c3vED— SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) June 27, 2022



Mosimane is currently without a club after leaving Egyptian side Al Ahly earlier this month.



He was linked with the Orlando Pirates coaching job before Bucs announced the appointment of Spanish coach Jose Riveiro as the new head coach over the weekend.









