Stellenbosch announce player departures the Chiefs way

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Stellenbosch FC are the latest DStv Premiership club to have released players, with the Cape Town based club doing it the Kaizer Chiefs way by announcing the departing players one by one through their social media accounts on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Ex-Chiefs, Pirates striker opens up about witchcraft in football

In the last few weeks, a number of teams in the Premier Soccer League including Chiefs, have parted ways with players with Amakhosi releasing more than 10 players, AmaZulu FC letting go of 15 players.



Stellenbosch, meanwhile, have now announced that seven players of their players will not be part of the team for the 2022/23 season.



As reported by the Mgosi squad earlier, veteran players like captain Robyn Johannes, Granwald Scott and Marc van Heerden have been released by the club.

“Thank you Robyn! #SFC (Stellenbosch FC) confirms that Johannes’s contract for the 22/23 season will not be renewed. We’d like to thank our former Club Captain for his incredible service during his time at #SFC and we wish Robyn all the best in his future,” the club shared the news on Twitter.

“#SFC confirms that #MVH will move on to new pastures for the 2022/23 season. We wish Marc all the best in his new endeavors and thank him for the incredible service both on and off the pitch.”

“The club can confirm that Granwald Scott’s contract will not be renewed for the 2022/23 season. We’d like to thank Scott for his incredible service both on and off the pitch and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Other players who left the club are Stanley Dimgba, Sibusiso Mthethwa, Nathan Sinkala and Waseem Isaacs.

“Thank you Stan! Dimgba burst onto the scene becoming our top goal scorer in his debut season (2020-21). The club would like wish Dimgba all the best in his future and would like to thank him for his impact during his time at #Stellies,” the club’s media department continued with the tweets.



“Thank you Nathan! The club wishes Nathan Sinkala a prosperous future ahead and would like to thank him for the wealth of experience he brought on and off the pitch.

“Thank you Sbudah! We’d like to thank Sibusiso Mthethwa for the incredible memories over the years and unbelievable service to the club. We wish Sbu well in his future endeavors. All the best Warrior!”

“The club can confirm that #SFC have not renewed Isaacs’s contract for the 2022-23 season. With two valuable stints at the club we’d like to thank Waseem for his services and wish him well with his future endeavors.”