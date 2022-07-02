Former Banyana coach reveals rape and sexual assault ordeal

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Former Banyana Banyana and current Ireland women national team coach Vera Pauw has revealed that she was raped and sexually assaulted by prominent Dutch officials as a young footballer.



ALSO READ: Banyana midfielder can’t wait to face Nigeria in Wafcon



The 59-year old mentor says she has kept the secret for far too long and that has affected her life.

“For 35-years I have kept a secret from the world, from my family, from my teammates, my players, my colleagues and, I can now accept, from myself,” read a statement Pauw posted on Twitter.

“Even those closest to me have not known of the rape I endured at the hands of a prominent football official when I was a younger player. Later, two sexual assaults by two other men were added to this record. All three men were employed within the Dutch football at the time of these incidents. Only those I can trust have known until now of the systematic sexual abuse, abuse of power, bullying, intimidation, isolation and framing I was exposed to as a player and as national coach in Dutch football.

“For these past 35-years I have kept the abuse private. I have allowed the memory of it to control my life, to fill me with daily pain and anguish, to dominate my inner feelings. To many, I am seen as a brash and loud football coach and manager, a tough woman who has risen to the top in a man’s world. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Pauw added that she has since opened a case against her perpetrators after having not gotten any help from Dutch football authorities.

“For the past number of years I have tried to have my case heard in a fair and just manner by the football authorities in the Netherlands but to no avail. Some people would rather keep my rape and sexual assault quiet than offer me the support I need by opening this story to the world. I can no longer share the silence.

“After failing to get a satisfactory response to my request for action on an investigation initiated by the Dutch FA following my fifth report to them, I recently reported my rape and sexual assaults to the Dutch police. That already feels like the beginning of the end for me, but I know there is more heartache to come. Stories may appear in Dutch media of my horrific ordeal and I know claims may be made against me in an effort to tarnish my story. I take full responsibility for what I did and what I failed to do.”

Pauw coached Banyana between 2014 and 2016.