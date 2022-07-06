Sundowns, Banyana players dominate Caf awards

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Mamelodi Sundowns ladies impressive display in their inaugural Caf Women’s Championship last year has seen four of their players being nominated for the Caf Women Interclub Player of the Year award.

ALSO READ: Chiefs made good signings, but Sundowns still going to dominate – Booth

The awards will be held on 21 July in Rabat.



Goalkeeper Andile Dlamini, who walked away with the Goalkeeper of the Tournament gong after the competition last year, will compete with fellow teammates Bambanani Mbane, Zanele Nhlapho and Andisiwe Mgcoyi.

The Banyana Ba Style remarkable campaign also sees them being nominated for the Women’s Club of Year award, where they are up against Hasaacas Ladies of Ghana, AS Far of Morocco, Malabo Kings of Equatorial Guinea, Wadi Degla from Egypt, River Angels of Nigeria and Mali’s AS Mande.

Sundowns were dominant during the first continental club tournament, with the team going on to lift the trophy without conceding a goal. Banyana Ba Style beat Hasaacas Ladies 2-0 in the final, with the team putting their names on the history books of African football.

Meanwhile, Dlamini and Mbane have also been nominated for the Caf Women Player of the Year accolade, together with Banyana Banyana teammates Linda Motlhalo, Jermain Seoposenwe, Refiloe Jane and Thembi Kgatlana.

The six Banyana stars played a very huge role in the team’s road to the final of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), where they lost to Nigeria in the final on penalties in 2018 before the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 which resulted in the tournament being postponed that year.

All the six players are currently with Banyana at the Wafcon held in Morocco and they have enjoyed a good start in the tournament by beating Nigeria in their opening game of the tournament.



South Africa next play Burundi on Thursday in Rabat.