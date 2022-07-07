Ex-Dortmund defender among five new Stellenbosch signings

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Stellenbosch FC have added German flavour to their squad with the signing of former Borussia Dortmund defender Lasse Sobiech.

Sobiech along with Sihle Nduli, William Likuta, Sinethemba Mngomezulu, Nhlanhla Mgaga and Vusi Sibiya, were unveiled by the club on Wednesday.



Head coach Steve Barker says there was a need for the club to bring in new faces at the club, especially after parting ways with a number of players.

He believes the former Dortmund defender will bring some sort of leadership qualities at the back for the club.

“With the number of players that have left the club, we have to sort of bring in players to continue to grow the team. We have signed a number of players in different areas. We brought Sobiech, a player from Germany,” said the Stellenbosch coach.

“A good ball playing centre-back, aerially very strong, he will bring in some sort of leadership with a strong mentality to the club. As well as Sibiya, a left-centre-back. He was involved at the Cosafa Cup this time around last year. We also believe that he has the ability and attributes that we require in that position.”

With the club having enjoyed a decent campaign in the DStv Premiership last season, the Stellies mentor says that is vital for the club to maintain the consistency.

“We are looking forward to the new season, obviously coming from a solid season. The challenge is to maintain that consistency and continue to establish ourselves. You know it’s a very competitive league. I think everybody has re-energised and we are ready to hit the road running,” he added.