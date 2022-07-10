Billionaire Masiyiwa denies SuperSport interest, says, ‘I don’t know them’

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Zimbabwean multi-billionaire Strive Masiyiwa has denied having an interest in buying DStv Premiership side SuperSport United and says he never even heard of the club before.

Masiviya made headlines earlier this week as he was reported to be in the final stages of concluding a deal to buy Matsatsantsa a Pitori. Some reports even went as far as claiming that he would not be changing the club’s name.

SuperSport came out and denied the deal, and CEO Stanley Mathews sounded annoyed as this was not the first time the club was reported to be up for sale, when it was not.

Masiyiwa took to his official Facebook page to explain that the reports are nothing but a fabrication and imagination of those who started the rumours.

“Over the last few weeks there has apparently been a lot of social media chatter started by an article by a South African journalist, claiming that I have made a bid to buy a South African sports team called SuperSport United,” wrote Masiyiwa.

“With all due respect to the club and its fans, I had actually never heard of them (before I was linked with them). I’m sure they must be a great club but this is not my business.

“I don’t go around trying to buy sports teams. Even if you offered me the best sports team for $10, I would still not buy it because I don’t believe in buying businesses one knows nothing about.

“Sports is a serious business just like telecoms or mining or fashion; only I’m not into the business of sport. And anyone who has been on this platform knows that.

“What surprised and saddened me however, was that a self-respecting “journalist” (I won’t mention the name) would imagine a story and simply proceed to write about it as though it were real.

“He did not check it out or speak to anyone in my organisation. Why let something like facts and truth get in the way of a fake story?

“That is just so scary and a complete disgrace to this very important profession of journalism.”