Chippa United appoint Klate as new head coach

Khaya Ndubane

Gqeberha-based DStv Premiership outfit Chippa United have announced the appointment of Daine Klate as their new head coach for next season.



Klate, who is one of the most decorated players in South Africa with six league titles, takes over from Kurt Lentjies, who was in charge of the club on interim basis towards the end of last season after the Chilli Boys had parted ways with Gavin Hunt.



The former Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United winger was in charge of the Chilli Boys DStv Diski Challenge side for the past two seasons.



In a statement, Chippa said that Klate will be assisted by Bruce July and Siya Gwambi.



“Having acquired his Fifa B coaching credentials and awaiting completion of his A licence currently, Daine has served as our Diski Challenge coach over the course of 2 seasons and has performed extraordinarily well, finishing 4th in the 2021/22 league (season). The team is currently in the semifinals of DStv Diski Shield,” read the club statement.



Chippa earlier announced that they had put their interim coach Kurt Lentjies on special leave pending the completion of the process to hire a new coach. It’s not clear at this stage if Lentjies will be retained by the club or if he will be let go.



