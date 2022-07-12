Hlatshwayo looks to revive career at SuperSport after disappointing Pirates stay

Ntokozo Gumede

Thulani Hlatshwayo describes his arrival to SuperSport United as a life-long fulfilment but more than anything, he wants to use the opportunity at Matsatsantsa A Pitori to revive his career after an underwhelming 22-month stay at Orlando Pirates.



The defender, nicknamed “Tyson”, signed a one-year deal with United to reunite with coach Gavin Hunt who also rejoined the club last week.

“I feel good to reunite with coach Gavin. I know what kind of a personality he is and for me to revive myself SuperSport was the best team for me,” Hlatshwayo said.

“I have always pictured myself here at SuperSport. I remember when Pitso Mosimane was still here [I’ve always wanted to come]. But I had to take the longer route of going to Ajax Cape Town, to Bidvest Wits and Pirates and only arriving now. I just want to promise everyone that I will do everything possible to make our fans happy and to revive myself because I know where I come from, the limited game time that I had and the loss of form. Pre-season is a good platform to work hard and set goals for the upcoming season,” he added.

The 32-year-old Hlatshwayo made close to 230 appearances under Hunt during their time at Bidvest Wits where they won the league in the 2016/17 season and the Telkom Knockout.

“We know one another and we have won trophies together at Wits. I know the character he is, he always wants more and I am aware that there are a lot of youngsters in the team and with everything that I have learnt with Gavin I will be able to share with the guys and tell them the kind of person he is. I want to share my experience with them and be a role model to the youngsters,” said Hlatshwayo.

Having been in the top-flight for about 13 seasons, the former Bafana Bafana skipper has been met by warm embraces at SuperSport’s training base, Megawatt Park, where he met some familiar faces.

“I knew that there are players who I played with such as Boalefa Pule, Ronwen Williams, Onismor Bhasera, Siyabonga Nhlapho, Ronwen Williams. These faces make it comfortable for me and the welcome was good. I was once a youngster and having to see an experienced player coming into the team can make one scared and that is why I want to make them feel comfortable with me because we have a season ahead and we need to make sure that we work together.”