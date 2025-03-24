Hlatshwayo to leave SuperSport United?

'Maybe there might be a position for him after he retires, but I'm not sure about the playing side of things,' a source confirmed.

SuperSport United defender Thulani Hlatshwayo is in a race against time to secure another contract extension. Injuries have limited the former Bafana Bafana captain to just eight Betway Premiership appearances this season.

The 35-year-old’s current deal with Matsatsantsa a Pitori will expire at the end of the season. He signed a one-year contract extension with United before the current campaign got underway. Hlatshwayo has been with SuperSport since 2022 after parting ways with Orlando Pirates.

ALSO READ: Latest on Mokwena’s Wydad future

According to sources close to the club, there is no indication as to whether the veteran centre-back will be handed another extension due to his limited game time. He was named SuperSport’s Player of the Season at the club’s 2022-2023 end of the season awards ceremony.

“For now, it’s quiet and there have been no talks yet between Tyson and the club. Maybe there might be a position for him after he retires, but I’m not sure about the playing side of things,” a source confirmed.

ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs management backs under fire coach Nabi

“Things change quickly in football, but he’s not young anymore, and you never know which direction the club wants to take. There might be a new coach coming in, and he might have his own ideas, so we’ll see at the end of the season because injuries will also play a role in how things go.”