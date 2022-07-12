Swallows announce first signing ahead of new season

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Swallows FC have signed Keegan Allan from Motsepe Foundation Championship side University of Pretoria FC.

Allan, a 21-year old defender, joins Swallows on a two-year deal after a good season with AmaTuks that saw the team finishing second on the GladAfrica Championship (now known as Motsepe Foundation Championship) and just missing out to Richards Bay FC on automatic promotion to the DStv Premiership.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits junior player was outstanding for Tuks during the promotion/relegation playoffs, but could not help his team win it and ironically, it was Swallows who won the playoffs to save their top flight status.

“Beautiful Birds welcome Keegan Allan to the nest. Allan joins the Dube Birds from Tuks FC,” read a tweet from the club.

Swallows have lost over 10 players, with some members of the squad from last campaign having come to an end on their loan spells, while some have returned to their teams following the expiry of their loan deals.

The likes of George Matlou, Dillon Solomons and Kamohelo Mahlatsi have joined Kaizer Chiefs, with the trio having been regulars at the team last term.

Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates’ Austin Muwowo and Monnapule Saleng, as well as Katlego Mohamme and Grant Magerman from Mamelodi Sundowns saw their loan spells with swallows end.

The club is said to have been busy conducting trials in their quest to rebuild the team in the last two weeks, with Mgosi Squad revealing that former Pirates defender Kwanda Mngonyama is part of the players who are trying to secure a job at Swallows.

Allan is the first player to be announced by the club ahead of next season and the team is expected to make more announcements soon.