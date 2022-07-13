‘Absolute rubbish,’ – ex-AmaZulu boss laments kasi flavour

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Mduduzi Tshabalala had Kaizer Chiefs fans eating out of his hands at the weekend after his impressive kasi flavour skills show off in DStv Diski Shield game.

And while others called his antics useless showboating, others called it ‘kasi flavour’ They insisted it is the main ingredient that is lacking in the local game.

Some went as far as to say he would be the reason they go out to watch games live if he were given the chance to do the same in the senior team.

Tshabalala, 17, was promoted to the senior team at Amakhosi last season and was given a few runouts towards the end.

He however spent a few weeks on trial at various clubs in Europe including KVC Westerlo in Belgium.

He has been hailed as the next best thing to come out of the Chiefs development structures.

But some were not so impressed with his trickery, saying it did nothing to help the team and didn’t belong in the professional game.

Tshabalala was however not the only one who did the ‘kasi flavour’ moves and former AmaZulu director Lunga Sokhela called it out.

“I hate Kasi flavour! (It is) Absolute rubbish,” wrote Sokhela on his Twitter account. “That’s not football, it’s a clown show.

“(It) Should never be promoted like it is. We will never be a respected footballing nation if we see that as entertaining football.”

The term kasi flavour was coined by the late former Chiefs player and SuperSport TV analyst Isaac “Shakes” Khungwane.

He liked such instances where players showcase their unique skills and then called it kasi flavour to dispel what he believed was a myth that it is just showboating.

It is ussually seen in ametuer football in townships and rural locations where players are encouraged to do as much of it as they possibly can.