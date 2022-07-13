Bafana pay the penalty as they bow out of Cosafa Cup

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Helman Mkhalele’s Bafana Bafana have bowed out of the Cosafa Cup following their 5-4 penalty shootout loss to Mozambique at King Zwelithi Stadium on Wednesday.



The game had to be decided on penalties after the teams played to a goalless draw in regular time.

Bafana have only themselves to blame for going to penalties and losing the match, with the home team having created a better chances and could have at least got one goal.

Mkhalele’s side had a good start into the match with their left side of attack where Keletso Sifama was operating and every time the Kaizer Chiefs winger had the ball he looked dangerous.

Sifama had numerous attempts that looked promising to give the home side a lead with some nice touches coming from Rowan Human in midfield.



The Kaizer Chiefs youngster broke through nicely and got inside the box in the 13th minute with a good opportunity to score, but his shot went wide.

With Bafana having looked better in the early moments of the match, the Mozambicans gained some momentum and forced their way into the match. However, with a few attempts at goals, the most dangerous was that from skipper and former Cape Town City player Edmilson Dove, but the ball went inches wide from Bafana keeper Lincoln Vyver’s poles.

The first half would go on with not much threat at goals from either side, leaving the game to go into the break goalless.

In the second half, Bafana had some good chances that fell in the way of Thapelo Maseko, whose curling shot was saved by the Mozambique keeper in the 55th minute. That was before another chance presented itself to Boitumelo Radiopane, who had been quiet in the game, but the striker blasted his attempt over the bar.

Mozambique was struggling to contain South Africa, but the home side couldn’t capitalise with the few chances they got, while the visitors had trouble breaking the Bafana back four.

In the end, the two teams failed to score in regular time and they were forced to go to penalties, where Mozambique emerged victorious to qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament.