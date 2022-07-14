Ex-Pirates midfielder Mlambo finds new home after AmaZulu exit

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Former Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu star midfielder Xola Mlambo has found a new home at TS Galaxy.



ALSO READ: Chiefs handed tough start to new season with Royal AM early test



The 31-year-old Mlambo was one of the players who were surprisingly released by AmaZulu at the end of last season when they had been doing fairly well.

After his axing at the Durban side, he was linked to a number of clubs including his former team Cape Town All Stars who ply their trade in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

He was also linked with a move to SuperSport United after Gavin Hunt’s appointment. They had worked well together before at Bidvest Wits.

It was said that Hunt was looking at bringing him or Thabang Monare to SuperSport but he has lost out on both.

Pirates re-signed Monare who they had earlier released after contact extension negotiations broke down as they could agree on the terms.

And he has now lost out on Mlambo who was officially unveiled by TS Galaxy on Thursday morning.

“TS Galaxy is delighted to announce the signing of Xola Mlambo,” wrote the club on their social media.

“The talented midfield dynamo has started training with the Rockets. Welcome to the Rockets family Xola.”

Mlambo is one of the players who were late bloomers as they came into the DStv Premiership when they were above 25.

He showed so much potential in his debut Premiership season at Chippa United and Hunt signed him for Wits. He spent a season there and was then was poached by Pirates.

He spent three years at Pirates where he became one of the fan favourites but was released and he then moved to AmaZulu.

Mlambo has now reunited with Tim Sukazi, TS Galaxy’s president who was his agent before he formed the club.