Ramovic blasts ‘lazy’ Mlambo over Galaxy exit

'Lazy people express themselves by tearing down other people's work,' said the TS Galaxy head coach.

TS Galaxy head coach Sead Ramovic has called former Orlando Pirates midfielder Xola Mlambo ‘lazy’ in an escalation of the war of words between the Rockets mentor and his former player.

Mlambo joined Galaxy in July 2022 on a two-season deal, but by February 2023 his contract had been terminated.

The 32 year-old Mlambo indicated in an interview with Metro FM in March that had been targeted by Ramovic.

In this week’s edition of iDiski Times, however, Ramovic had his say.

“The person who said something about us said more about himself and his character than about us and about me,” said Ramovic.

“Anyway, I can’t relate to lazy people. We don’t speak the same language … Lazy people express themselves by tearing down other people’s work.

‘He should mature’

“He (Mlambo) is a very nice human being but he should mature … he should realise that everything that happens in this soccer life is because of decisions that were made because of his laziness.”

Mlambo told Metro FM that the problem seemed to start with an innocent game of football tennis.

“When the season ended, they then contacted me to say – you are no longer part of the plan, apparently your relationship with the coach has been broken,” he said.

“The last training session I had with TS Galaxy was at a football tennis fun day, we were playing football tennis and the coach was cheating us.

“After the training session we prayed, Tim Sukazi was there on the day. Nothing was said, or (I was not) called in for a hearing if maybe I disobeyed the coach for cheating us when we were playing tennis,”

“’What really got to me, it’s the remarks to the technical team when we were playing, he (Ramovic) would say I will fire you and all that. I have seen it happen when someone does not agree with the coach and they find themselves without employment.”

Mlambo is currently without a club after leaving Galaxy, with claims he did not have his clearance from the Rockets dismissed in December by Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi