Jonty Mark
Football Editor
2 minute read
14 Jul 2022
12:18 pm
Local Soccer

Banyana Banyana – a beacon of hope for South African football

Jonty Mark

The women's team are on the brink of another World Cup appearance.

Desiree Ellis is doing a fantastic job with Banyana. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/Backpagepix.
Banyana Banyana are heavy favourites to qualify for another Fifa Women's World Cup ahead of their Women's Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal against Tunisia on Thursday night. ALSO READ: Banyana aiming to beat Tunisia Success for Desiree Ellis' charges would be another feather in the cap for the women's team, a feather that blows strongly in contrast to Bafana Bafana's, which has blown off their cap and into the distance for about 20 years. A Bafana Bafana XI (let's be honest, it's the best way to describe this particular version) were humbled in the Cosafa Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday evening,...