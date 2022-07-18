Pirates and Jele part ways after 16 years

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

After weeks of discussion, Orlando Pirates and their longest serving player Happy Jele have parted ways, the Buccaneers confirmed on Monday.

Having joined Pirates back in 2006, Jele has been with the club for 16-years. His latest contract with the club ended at the end of last month – the defender was handed a season long contract for the 2021/22 campaign.

Discussions with club chairman over a possible new role at the club for the 35 year-old did not bear fruit, so Jele will no longer be a Buccaneer.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that Happy Jele met with the Chairman of the Club at the end of the 2021/22 season to discuss his future. During these deliberations, which spanned a three-week period, the Club discussed various job options available to the long-term serving defender in a non-playing capacity,” read statement on the club’s website.

“Subsequent to this meeting, the 35-year-old was afforded time to go home and think about it. Ordinarily, players are released at the end of the players’ contract but in Happy’s case, as he has a special place in the Club, having served the Club so professionally over the past 16 years, the Chairman had specifically asked the player for his input.”

The club further confirmed that Jele was looking for a contract extension with the team for another season in the DStv Premiership, which the Buccaneers didn’t make available for their skipper.

“A follow-up meeting was held two weeks later where Happy expressed his intensions to continue playing football beyond the 2021/2022 season, an option that unfortunately is not available. Everyone at Orlando Pirates Football Club would like to express the enormous gratitude to Happy Jele and wish him the very best of luck for the future.”

Jele won eight trophies with Pirates, made over 400 appearances and scored 18 goals.