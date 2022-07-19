Dlamini reveals how a prayer helped Banyana to WAFCON final

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

A short prayer and staying motivated was all Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini could do when she saw the referee rushing to check the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the dying moments of their Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) semifinal against Zambia at Mohammed V Stadium in Morocco on Monday.

And when the referee pointed to the penalty spot after the VAR check – Linda Motlhalo scored the winning goal – all Dlamini could do was to thank God as Banyana reached their fifth Wafcon final, with the side on a quest to lift their first continental trophy in 13 appearances at the competition.

Dlamini says everyone in the squad is full of joy and their main aim now is to win the tournament.

“I stayed motivated and prayed to God. I know He loves us all on the field but I asked for a favour. And we scored the penalty, VAR saw it, it is the referee’s decision and I believe that we deserve it. Jermaine Seoposenwe worked extremely hard, actually all my teammates worked really hard and I am proud of each and every one,” said the Banyana shot-stopper.

“We are extremely happy that we made it to the final, God is great all the time and I believe that each and every player in this team wants to win. They are motivated and there is just something about this team that is unbreakable..”

Banyana’s victory did not come easy and Dlamini admits that the tournament is getting difficult every time with nations and players growing.

In the final, there will be a new Wafcon champion crowned after hosts Morocco shocked 11 times champions and holders Nigeria. The two nations played to a 1-1 after extra-time with the Super Falcons getting two red cards in the game.

The game went to penalties where Moroccans emerged as 5-4 winners from the shootout to set up a meeting with Banyana. The final will be played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Saturday.