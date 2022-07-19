Bafana’s shameful ‘nude’ tweet gets fans talking

Phakaaathi Reporter

A tweet that was quickly deleted on the Bafana Bafana official page has sent twitter into a frenzy and got fans talking.

Although the tweet was quickly deleted, some had already screenshot it and it is now trending on the social media platform.

@TiisetxoTheeMan posted a screenshot of the tweet and captioned it: “No wonder Bafana Bafana doesn’t win.”

@CozminoNtsomi wrote: “Bafana Bafana tweeted nudes just to take away the spotlight from Banyana Banyana… yho what a (sic) lame.”

Some, like @karabeast_ saw the funny side of it and wrote: “You guys don’t get it. The hun is Bafana Bafana admin.”

It is clear that whoever tweeted the post must have thought they were using their own personal account.

With that said, it is embarrassing for an organisation like Bafana to tweet such perverted and objectifying pictures when sexual abuse aimed at women is rife in the country.

It will be interesting to see what steps Safa will take to reprimand whoever sent out the tweet.