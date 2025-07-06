Banyana ‘not stressed’ about other teams at WAFCON

Banyana forward Noxolo Cesane says they are focused on themselves.

Banyana Banyana begin their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) defence against Ghana in what is expected to be a thrilling group clash at the Honneur Stadium in Oudja this evening (kick-off is 6pm).



The African champions will then tackle Tanzania and Mali next Friday (11 July) and next Monday (14 July) respectively.



Speaking ahead of Monday’s clash against the Black Queens, Banyana forward Noxolo Cesane says they are focused on themselves and not stressed about other teams.



“We are more focused on what we need to be doing on the day when the Ghana game comes, and we are really working on that. We are focused on ourselves and not stressed about other teams, and we just need to make sure that we do (on the field) what we train,” said Cesane.

Cesane added that since winning their maiden continental title in 2022, a lot has happened, and many teams have changed their personnel including South Africa.

“Every day, every month and every season teams change, and it is going to be hard, but we have to fix ourselves instead of looking at other teams, and we have to work hard to achieve what we want. So far, we are doing well, we have frustrations here and there, like mistakes on the field and we have to fix those – it’s difficult but we are working hard,” she said.

CAF doubles prize money

Meanwhile, CAF has increased the prize money of the winner of the WAFCON by 100%.



This year’s competition winner will walk away with a whopping $1 million (over R17 million).



CAF Patrice Motsepe says the pay rise will contribute to the increase of the salaries of women football players, coaches and employees.

“CAF is continuing with its commitment to the development and growth of Women’s Football in Africa,” said Motsepe.

“The 100% increase in the Prize Money of the Winner of the TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON Morocco 2024 and the 45% total increase in the Prize Money of this Competition should contribute to the increase of the salaries of Women Football players, coaches and employees.

“The quality and standard of Women’s Football in Africa is consistently improving and is world class.

“We are excited about the substantial increase in the number of fans, broadcasting viewers and sponsors in the TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON Morocco 2024. This competition is going to be enormously successful.”