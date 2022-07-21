Chiefs youngsters in Bafana squad for Chan qualifiers

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Kaizer Chiefs youngsters Rahim Milazi and Keletso Sifama have been included in the Bafana Bafana squad that will take on Comoros in the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers.



Bafana will lock horns with Comoros on 22 July away from home, before meeting them again in the return leg on 30 July.

This is a second Bafana call-up for Sifama, who did duty for the country at the recently concluded Cosafa Cup held in Durban.

The 19-year-old Sifama shined for the senior national men’s team with the striker scoring in the team’s 2-1 victory over Madagascar in the Cosafa Plate semi-final.

Bafana ended up winning the Plate final following another 2-1 win, this time around against Botswana.



Sifama featured in all of the games for South Africa at the Cosafa Cup and has certainly raised his hands for future call-ups.

Milazi, meanwhile, is on his first senior national team call-up and the striker will be looking to impress.

The 21-year-old has previously represented South Africa at junior level having been part of the Under-20 squad that competed at the Cosafa Under-20 tournament in 2020.

“Congratulations to Rahim Milazi and Keletso Sifama for being selected to be part of the Men’s National Team CHAN squad. The South African CHAN squad will take on Comoros on the 22nd and 30th July in CHAN Qualifiers,” wrote the club on their official Twitter account.

The Bafana Chan squad will be once again be under the guidance of Helman Mkhalele, who took charge of the team during the Cosafa Cup.

Mkhalele, who serves as an assistant to Bafana head coach Hugo Broos, is expected to use most of the players that did the job at the Cosafa.