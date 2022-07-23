Shandu praises departed Pirates captain Jele

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Bandile Shandu had nothing but praise for now departed Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele, who recently parted ways with the club that he played at for 16 years.

Shandu, who joined Pirates at the beginning of last season’s DStv Premiership, described Jele as a pillar at the club and someone who was always there for everyone.

ALSO READ: Chiefs youngsters look to confirm progress with Diski Shield title

Having to settle into a big club like the Buccaneers with a rich history, Shandu says Jele made things simple for him when he first arrived.

“He (Jele) was a pillar of the team, he helped personally very well in terms of settling,” said Shandu.

“Especially as I was playing his position that he played at the club when he first arrived. So, it was easy for me to connect with him, because he showed me everything that I needed to do.

“He improved me as a player, he improved me as a person as well, and I am very grateful to have played alongside him. It was truly amazing to play with him and I will cherish that for the rest of my life.”

Shandu did definitely settle well at Pirates, with the former Maritzburg United forcing his way into the starting line-up last season and commanding the right-back position.

The former Team of Choice player was instrumental in the Soweto giants’ run in the Caf Confederation Cup, where theylost out in the final on penalties to RS Berkane of Morocco.

Just like Jele, Shandu also has a knack for goals as he scored some important goals for the club last campaign. He scored four in the continental tournament, two in the DStv Premiership and one goal in the Nedbank Cup, taking his scoring tally to seven in the 45 games he played for the club.