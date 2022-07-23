Sundowns finish in third in the Diski Shield after victory over Chippa

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Surprise Moriri says he needs to work on strengthening his squad and fill in the missing gaps, after the team finished in third place in the DStv Diski Shield.

Moriri’s charges edged Chippa United 4-2 on penalties spot after the teams played out a 2-2 draw at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale on Saturday.

“For us, with the Diski Shield was to make sure that we fill in the gaps after last season. So, we have a couple of new players coming next season, but we still want to strengthen the team,” said Moriri.

“You could see in the first half, and the second as well as in terms of the bench that we need more attacking midfielders and centre backs. We were playing with Matlou as a centre back … the game gave us a clear indication of where we are as a team.”

Meanwhile, outgoing Chippa reserves coach Daine Klate lauded his charges for a fantastic 2021/22 season.

Even though his side lost the game, Klate, who will be coaching the Chilli Boys first team next campaign, believes his team represented the Eastern Cape province well.

“I think it was a fantastic run for the boys this season, ending fourth in the league and ending fourth in the Diski Shield. To be able to compete against these teams, your Stellenbosch, Kaizer Chiefs, your Sundowns, there are a lot of differences,” said the Chippa mentor.

“We have local boys and they have the luxury of getting players from other provinces. We don’t have that luxury, but I think if you go onto the field you will never see those things. The boys pushed themselves, worked and represented the Eastern Cape so well.”