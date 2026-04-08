Pirates to fight until the end for league title, says Ouaddou

"Pirates are still alive and we're going to fight until the end whatever happens," Ouaddou said.

Following his team’s statement win over Golden Arrows, Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has warned rivals Mamelodi Sundowns that they will fight until the end for the league title.This comes after the Buccaneers walloped Arrows 5-0 at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Tuesday to maintain the two-point gap between them and the Brazilians with seven games to go before the season ends.

READ MORE: Pirates amp up pressure on Sundowns with Arrows demolition

The emphatic victory against Abafana Bes’thende comes days after Pirates handed TS Galaxy a 6-0 drubbing on their return to league action after the international break.

‘Pirates are still alive’

Ouaddou is delighted that his charges are once efficient in the last third again after failing to convert chances prior the FIFA break.

“Congratulations to the boys, you can see that Pirates are still alive and we’re going to fight until the end whatever happens,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV.

“But we can see that when the boys start to be efficient in the last third, we can see that we can score a lot of goals at the beginning of the season in the middle but you remember I was telling you that we need to be more efficient.

“So, now they are scoring the goals I’m happy with and we will have a fantastic gift at the end of the season,” he added.

Commenting on the title race, Ouaddou reiterated his previous view that it was good for South African football to have Pirates and Sundowns competing so close for the league.

“It’s difficult, we have two teams now fighting. I think it’s very good for the South African league. For me, I always said it’s the best in Africa, so the fans deserve to have this race until the end and to have interest because if there’s no interest in football, people lose it and are now interested anymore.

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“So, it’s good to have even a tough time for the team but let’s see what happens at the end of the season, it’s something I told you until the last second we will be here,” concluded Ouaddou.