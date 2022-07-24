Brilliant Banyana are crowned queens of the continent

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Hilda Magaia was the star of the show as Banyana Banyana secured their first ever Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title with a 2-1 win over hosts Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Saturday.

Magaia’s composure inside the box saw here grab a brace, while Rosella Ayane scored a consolation for the Lionesses of Africa.

The first half was a tightly-contested affair, with the two sides creating some great chances, but unable to find the back of the net.

Magaia had Banyana’s best opportunities in the first 45 minutes, but she was denied once by a brilliant tackle, and once by Morocco goalkeeper Khadja Er-Rmichi.

Morocco did manage to create some goal scoring opportunities, with Fatima Tagnout looking dangerous, but the Banyana back four, with the experienced Noko Matlou at the forefront, remained solid as the game went into half time.

In the second half, nothing much changed, with the two nations going hard at each other. But it was South Africa who would step up to the plate.

In the 63rd minute, Jermaine Seoposenwe cut the ball back from the byline and Magaia was in the right place to fire Banyana into the lead.

And eight minutes later, Magaia struck again, with Morocco unable to clear Karabo Dhlamini’s cross from the left.

The hosts managed to bounce back with a goal in the 79th minute, but after a long period of stoppage time, Banyana held on to claim the continental crown for the first time.