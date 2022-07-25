How Chiefs’ Alexander got Zinedane Zidane’s nickname ‘Zizou’

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Cole Alexander has revealed how he got an unlikely nickname for a defensive midfielder.



Alexander says he got the nickname Zizou, which is France legend Zinedane Zidane’s, through his love for the former Real Madrid star.

“I normally give myself nicknames and I tell everyone to call me that,” said Alexander in an interview with Kaizer Chiefs TV recently.



“When I was growing up, everyone knew I was a big fan of Zinedine Zidane and that’s when most of my friends started calling me Zizou. That was my childhood nickname.”



And while Alexander may not match his idol in terms of skill and ability to take on defenders, he makes up for that with his own qualities.



Alexander is a robust midfield grafter who goes about his job as quietly as possible. It is his impact in the team that speaks for him.



He has fitted snugly in the central midfield position at Amakhosi and formed a good relationship with Phathutshedzo Nange.



Alexander can also score a few goals and he did contribute one league goal for Chiefs in his first season.

He says football is all that he has ever wanted to play since he was a young boy.



“From when I was six or seven, football has been the only aspiration. It was only later in my life that I started to think of more than just football.



“Since joining Chiefs, it has been a pleasure being here. The unity (is there), not just within the team but from everyone in the village.”



He has also got to taste the thrill of playing in the Soweto derby, although his first experience was diluted by the absence of fans at football venues at the time.



“In my first Soweto derby, in the DStv Premiership we won. It was however unfortunate that there were no fans at the stadium. But it was another occasion that goes into the history books of my life.

“It was special and a good experience for me. And fortunately we won all the derby games. I am very happy with that.”

Zizou has also had his fair share of injuries: “The challenges I have had to deal with as a professional – and I am pretty sure it is not just me but a lot of others are dealing with them – it is injuries and anxiety.”