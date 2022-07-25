Jane wants fair pay for African queens Banyana Banyana

Jonty Mark

Refiloe Jane says Banyana Banyana will keep pushing for women’s football to get the respect it deserves in South Africa, as the team returned to the country on Tuesday morning following their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON)triumph in Morocco.

Banyana’s players have been promised R400 000 each by the South African Football Association for lifting the WAFCON trophy for the first time, after a 2-1 win in the final on Saturday over the hosts in Rabat.

Yet this is still less than the R520 000 each Bafana Bafana’s player were given for reaching the quarterfinals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

“All these years we have been pushing and fighting for change,” the Banyana captain told the South African Football Journalists Association.

“We can see also the strides women’s football has been taking through the years and the successes within the clubs and the national team.

“We are hoping to get the recognition we deserve. With this win hopefully things can change with regards to women’s football.”

Jane has represented Banyana since 2012, and says she always knew one day Banyana would become African champions. Banyana had on five occasions finished as WAFCON runners-up before Saturday’s triumph.

“When I got the call up for the first time … I knew one say I would get to this point,” she said.

“I am very grateful and humble for the opportunities I have received throughout the years.”

Jane also dedicated the WAFCON title to the fans back in South Africa.

“This one is for you, we felt your support, we are very happy to be able to unite the nation. We know how nerve-wracking it was before the game. Going forward we urge all South Africans to keep supporting Banyana and women’s football.”