Malesela admits there will be clashes between coaches at Royal AM

Royal AM’s appointment of Dan Malesela and promotion of Abram Nteo to co-coach the team with Khabo Zondo has already raised eyebrows.

Many want to see how the trio will handle the job.



Co-coaching was first introduced by Mamelodi Sundowns in South African football when they hired Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena.

Sundowns also added Steve Komphela as a senior coach. Before that, teams had had people co-coaching but only on temporary basis.

Kaizer Chiefs once had Doctor Khumalo and Donald “Ace” Khuse doing the same. Orlando Pirates also had Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids last season.

And Royal AM seem to have taken the cue from Masandawana by roping in three coaches to work together.

Malesela has admitted that this concept of guiding a team could either go well or extremely badly. That is however dependent on how they control their egos.

“There will be clashes of thoughts from time to time, (because) we are people,” Malesela told the media last weekend.

“We need to debate things maturely. I can’t say I want to force something on the (other) coaches when there is no proper way.

“Surely, neither of them will do that. We just have to reason for the sake of the club because if we fail, we fail this club and everybody here.”

Malesela also revealed that he sees Zondo as more of a senior of the three. More of a technical adviser than a co-coach.

“Because of his experience, I already see him as a technical director or adviser. I already see fresh and better ideas and continuity from what the team was doing, which was very good.

“So if we sit and do things properly, we will do well. Obviously, with the club being what it is, I saw that this is the opportunity to say there are better resources and facilities.

“So, rather than do that and work with other coaches, I said it is possible. The only thing which is not possible is when you have not tried it.

“And if you try it with honesty and the will to succeed, you will always find it right.”