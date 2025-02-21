Struggling Marumo Gallants sack Malesela and Ntseki

Former AS Vita coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is said to be the favourite to replace Malesela.

Marumo Gallants have announced the sacking of head coach Dan Malesela and Technical Director Molefi Ntseki.



In a statement, Gallants cited Malesa and Ntseki’s failure to improve the club’s league standings as the reason why they let them go.



ALSO READ: Chiefs and Pirates fined for spectator misbehaviour



Gallants are currently 14th on the Betway Premiership standings with 15 points after 17 games having registered four wins, three draws and 10 defeats so far this season.



“Marumo Gallants FC has released Head Coach Dan Malesela and Technical Director Molefi Ntseki following the club’s struggle to improve its league standing,” read the club statement on Friday morning.

“Currently 14th on the log with just four wins from 17 matches, Gallants is looking for a fresh approach. The club appreciates their contributions and wishes them well in their future endeavours.

“In the interim, Assistant Coaches Sundra Govender and Duncan Lechesa will oversee the team while the process of appointing a permanent head coach is finalised.”



ALSO READ: Sundowns’ Cardoso welcomes Esperance draw



Former AS Vita coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is said to be the favourite to replace Malesela.

Gallants next face Polokwane City in a Betway Premiership clash at the Dr. Petrus Molemela Stadium on Sunday afternoon.