Betway PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL

Struggling Marumo Gallants sack Malesela and Ntseki

Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

21 Feb 2025

10:27 am

Former AS Vita coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is said to be the favourite to replace Malesela.

Struggling Marumo Gallants sack Malesela and Ntseki

Head coach Dan Malesela and Technical Director Molefi Ntseki have been sacked by Marumo Gallants. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Marumo Gallants have announced the sacking of head coach Dan Malesela and Technical Director Molefi Ntseki.

In a statement, Gallants cited Malesa and Ntseki’s failure to improve the club’s league standings as the reason why they let them go.

ALSO READ: Chiefs and Pirates fined for spectator misbehaviour

Gallants are currently 14th on the Betway Premiership standings with 15 points after 17 games having registered four wins, three draws and 10 defeats so far this season.

“Marumo Gallants FC has released Head Coach Dan Malesela and Technical Director Molefi Ntseki following the club’s struggle to improve its league standing,” read the club statement on Friday morning.

“Currently 14th on the log with just four wins from 17 matches, Gallants is looking for a fresh approach. The club appreciates their contributions and wishes them well in their future endeavours.

“In the interim, Assistant Coaches Sundra Govender and Duncan Lechesa will oversee the team while the process of appointing a permanent head coach is finalised.”

ALSO READ: Sundowns’ Cardoso welcomes Esperance draw

Former AS Vita coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is said to be the favourite to replace Malesela.

Gallants next face Polokwane City in a Betway Premiership clash at the Dr. Petrus Molemela Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Share this article

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Dan Malesela Marumo Gallants Molefi Ntseki

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion VAT hike rejected, but what’s the alternative?
News Limpopo ANC councillor arrested twice in a month, faces calls for removal
Politics Budget dispute is forcing ANC to consult – Will DA have more influence in GNU now?
South Africa Budget speech: Mbalula says SA has exhausted its borrowing capacity amid VAT impasse
Multimedia PICTURES: Tornado wrecks Pretoria suburb

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp