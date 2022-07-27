Kaizer Chiefs unveil home and away jerseys

Phakaaathi Reporter

Kaizer Chiefs have unveiled their new home and away jerseys for the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season.



Revealing their jerseys on Wednesday, Amakhosi said the new season look is ‘unity in action’.



“The gold and black represents the soul of Kaizer Chiefs, this home jersey features a pattern on a high vibrational frequency that measures ENERGY, CONNECTIVITY and BALANCE,” read the club tweet.

The gold and black represents the soul of Kaizer Chiefs, this home jersey features a pattern on a high vibrational frequency that measures ENERGY, CONNECTIVITY and BALANCE.#Amakhosi4Life #KCFreshRevival pic.twitter.com/8t6bQyrxoW— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 27, 2022

“Introducing the new Kaizer Chiefs Nike Away Jersey for 2022/2023. It’s fresh with a minimalist design with modern style that will give our soldiers on the field renewed energy. In this iconic white jersey, the tone for a revival of success is set.”

It’s fresh with a minimalist design with modern style that will give our soldiers on the field renewed energy. In this iconic white jersey, the tone for a revival of success is set.#Amakhosi4Life #KCFreshRevival pic.twitter.com/N3oLPIDVHQ — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 27, 2022

Chiefs are set to wear their new away kit when they face Royal AM in the opening match of the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season at Chtasworth stadium next week Saturday.