WATCH: Ramaphosa thanks Banyana for bringing Wafcon trophy to SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa was presented with the Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) trophy by Banyana Banyana at the Union Building in Pretoria on Wednesday.



During the ceremony, Ramaphosa thanked Banyana for keeping their promise of bringing the trophy home.

“Our hearts are filled with pride, they are bursting with great joy. Because you Banyana promised that you would bring the cup back home and you have brought it home, here is the cup, it is not in any other country in the continent, it is here in South Africa, where it belongs,” said the president of the country having had a phone conversation with the team while they were in Morocco and they promised to lift the title.

“Five times you have come close, but you were denied the victory that you deserved, and now you have claimed it. And by doing so, you have reached the pinnacle of women’s football in our continent.”

Banyana won the Wafcon title after they defeated the home side Morocco 2-1 at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium last Saturday.



Ramaphosa says the ladies went to war on behalf of the rest of the South Africans and the win helped the people to have something to be happy about.

“When you took to the pitch in Rabat on Saturday night, we as people of South Africa, 60 million of us, we were with you in spirit and we were almost with you in the pitch. And we watched you as you entered that pitch like gladiators, like our warriors,” he added.

“You were really going to war on behalf of 60 million people. It has been very difficult for many of you for a number of reasons. But, the good news for your win was like rain falling on dry patched ground. You have, through your victory, lifted the hearts of our nation in the midst of many challenges our country faces.”