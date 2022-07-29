Sibisi describes joining Pirates as more than ‘wildest dream’

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

New Orlando Pirates arrival Nkosinathi Sibisi has described his move to the Buccaneers as something beyond his “wildest dreams” and says it is an honour to be playing for the Soweto giants.

ALSO READ: Pirates’ Pule looking for injury-free season

Sibisi joined Pirates from Golden Arrows as one of the players brought in to bolster the squad ahead of the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season. Having played for Arrows since 2015, the 26-years old new Pirates signing reveals that he has seen a lot of differences since joining Bucs.

“It’s an honour and a privilege. I never thought it would happen. I can safely say it’s something beyond my wildest dreams,” the Bucs new defender told the club’s website.

“It is quite different. For instance, during pre-season at Arrows we weren’t used to going to camp. Not only that, there’s other off-field stuff such as photo shoots. It’s been quite different, so I’ve had to adjust to that as well.”

Sibisi says having familiar faces like assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi and midfielder Neverdie Makhubela at the Soweto giants has made things easier for him, having spent some time with them at Arrows. And he adds that in his first training session with the club, Paseka Mako told him that he has always wanted him to play for Pirates.

“It sure has made things a lot easier, and everyone in the group has been welcoming. I can even recall my first time coming to a training session and Paseka Mako actually came to me and said “UNkululnkulu mkhulu (God is great). I’ve wanted you on our side for a long time”. The energy I’ve gotten from all of the guys has been quite welcoming.”

Joining a club like Pirates where there is a lot of competition to be in the starting eleven, Sibisi believes that this is good and it makes players perform to their level best.

“There’s competition but I think competition is healthy. It brings out the best in everyone. Regardless of who is playing in that particular position, there’s always someone pushing the next person,” he added.