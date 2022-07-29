Mkhalele makes changes to Bafana squad ahead of Comoros clash

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

As Bafana Bafana prepare for the Chan first round, second leg qualifier clash against Comoros at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday, coach Helman Mkhalele has made a couple of changes to his squad.

Bafana won the first leg 1-0 away from home last week, but a couple of injuries in his squad forced Mkhalele to make some changes in the squad like bringing on board Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Promise Mkhuma and Kaizer Chiefs winger George Matlou.

“I have brought in five new players to add to that squad which played away because some of our players who featured in the first leg match were ruled out due to injuries. We have roped in the likes of Promise Mkhuma, George Matlou, Sammy Seabi, Sibusiso Milazi and Keenan Phillips as suitable replacements as we continue with our preparations for the upcoming second leg fixture against Comoros,” Mkhalele told Safa.net.

“This second tie is not going to be easy because we expect Comoros to come at us with the intention of overturning the first leg result we produced against them. We are not going to allow them room as this is one match we want to dominate from the first whistle until the last.”

With the Bafana side competing in the Chan qualifiers made up of Under-23 players, South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan congratulated the team for the away win.

“You have done extremely well winning away from home in the first leg against Comoros. It is now in your hands to finish the job and ultimately qualify for this Chan tournament. There are players who have only managed four or less caps for Bafana Bafana. You are still young and can work yourself in surpassing those numbers and hopefully earn more caps for Bafana Bafana. The work required in attaining that goal starts now, though you need to do well here and also excel in the upcoming Under-23 qualifiers,” said Jordaan.

The Chan tournament will be played in Algeria in January 2023.