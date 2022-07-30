Unisa offer Banyana Banyana bursaries

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

The University of South Africa (Unisa) has granted Banyana Banyana players bursaries to further their studies in recognition of their Caf Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (Wafcon) victory in Morocco.

Banyana have been celebrated all over the country after the team beat the Moroccans to lift the Wafcon trophy for the very first time in their history last weekend.

Unisa’s principal and vice-chancellor Pule LenKabula says Banyana’s victory at the tournament is an inspiration to many, especially the youth hence the institution decided on handing the players bursaries to study programs of their choice.

“The historic victory of South Africa in the African football scene after twenty-six years is very inspirational to Unisa, the youth, and South Africa as a whole. The achievement of Banyana resonates with Unisa’s values of innovation, excellence, and responsiveness. It is for this reason that Unisa saw it befitting to offer our exemplary champions the opportunity to further their studies and futures,” said LenKabula.

“We hope that in the same manner that Banyana have inspired the nation, this small gesture will inspire young girls and boys to believe in sport, virtues of discipline and excellence, and that there are long-term benefits and rewards associated with such virtues.”

“In the next few days, Unisa will communicate the details of the official handover ceremony with the South African Football Association (Safa) leadership and the public.”



This is the latest sign of gratitude for Banyana, who landed back in the country last Tuesday and were given hero’s welcome at a packed OR Tambo International airport.



The players have been praised for their accomplishment with bonuses up for grabs. Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that his office would give Banyana R5.8 million to share, with the team having been also promised R9.2 million by Safa.

Meanwhile, Banyana players who hail from Limpopo Noko Matlou, Lebogang Ramalepe, Nomvula Kgoale and Amogelang Motau will each pocket R100 000 from the province’s Department of Sport.