Spurs add another veteran as they continue to bolster squad

Motsepe Foundation Championship side Cape Town Spurs have signed veteran midfielder Granwald Scott ahead of the new season.

Scott joins other veterans at the club in defenders Clayton Daniels and Nazeer Allie, with the pair having also been roped in to try and help the club gain promotion to the DStv Premiership.

With the three veterans boasting over 15 years of playing in the Premier Soccer League, coach Shaun Bartlett has a vast amount of experience to help him achieve his ambition next season.

Daniels (38) and Allie (37) join Spurs from KwaZulu-Natal based club Maritzburg United.

Scott, who is also 37 years old, has rejoined his childhood club from Stellenbosch FC. Scott began his career when the club was still named Ajax Cape Town before being renamed to Cape Town Spurs in 2020.

Announcing Scott’s signing Spurs said he is the last piece of the puzzle in bolstering their squad.

“Last piece of the puzzle. Our very own midfield maestro, Granwald Scott,” the club wrote on their Twitter handle.

Looking at the current Spurs team, the squad is a mixture of experienced and young players, something which is very vital in the championship where the race for automatic promotion is intense.

Spurs have struggled to make their way back into the top flight since their relegation to the lower league in the 2017/18 season.

The club management will be hoping that the addition of Scott and others will help them in their quest to get back to the DStv Premiership.