‘Keep Chiefs out of your business,’ Motaung tells Sinky Mnisi

Sinky Mnisi looks to have become an itchy irritation to Kaizer Chiefs whom he has continuously accused of stealing Dillion Solomons from right under Royal AM’s nose.

Solomons was announced by Chiefs a few weeks ago as one for their new players ahead of the upcoming DStv Premiership season.

But Mnisi, who is Royal AM’s chief executive, has insisted that Solomons was meant to join the KwaZulu-Natal side.

Speaking at a media conference on Wednesday, Mnisi said he wanted to clear the air on the rumours that he had pushed Ndumiso Mabena out of Royal AM.

“The contract for releasing Mabena to Swallows was negotiated and signed by the president of Royal AM and Swallows.

“This actually happened when Swallows FC ran into financial problems and asked to sell three players namely Solomons, Ndlovu (Khethukuthula) and Gamildien (Ruzaigh) for R1.5 million.

“That deal meant Royal AM took over the contracts of the three players. Chiefs must pay Royal AM for the Solomons,” said Mnisi.

But Chiefs’ football manager Bobby Motaung has come out in defence of the Naturena side, saying they don’t owe Royal AM anything.

“Mnisi must leave us alone. We do not owe Royal AM anything,” Motaung is quoted as saying on Isolezwe.

“We have never spoken to them (Royal AM) about buying or selling any players. As he says that they spoke to Swallows about Solomons, he must go back to them (Swallows). We don’t care about him, we are not in a fight with him, he is fighting himself.”

Ideally, what Mnisi said of the deal, however, made sense because, in terms of the rules, Solomons was a Royal AM player. And that meant Royal AM should have been the team to release his clearance to Chiefs for them to be able to register him with the PSL.



But when queried about this, Mnisi could not give a straight answer and kept beating around the bush.