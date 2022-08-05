Richards Bay FC unveil ex-Pirates and AmaZulu winger Memela

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Former Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu FC winger Luvuyo Memela will be turning out for new DStv Premiership boys Richards Bay FC this season after he was unveiled by the club on Thursday.

The Natal Rich Boyz confirmed Memela’s signing during the club’s 2022/23 season kit launch, as the newly promoted side gears up for their first campaign in the top tier.

“We would like to take this opportunity and confirm the signing of Midfielder Luvuyo Memela , who was on the books of AmaZulu FC. Welcome to the Natal Rich Boyz Family,” the club revealed on their official Twitter account.

Memela joins Richards Bay after his shocking departure at AmaZulu at the end of June, despite the winger having been one of the best performers for the club last campaign.

He was among the 15 players that were released by AmaZulu including Thabo Qalinge, Augustine Mulenga, Hendrick Ekstein, Tsepo Masilela, Abraham Majok and Philani Zulu to mention a few.

Surprisingly, Memela was voted AmaZulu’s Playmaker of the Seasona and Player’s Player of the Season and he also walked away with the Top Goal-scorer award at the club’s 2021/22 season awards this week.

The former Pirates player scored nine goals for AmaZulu last term, seven of them in the league and two in the Caf Champions League, where Usuthu were competing for the first time in their history.

At 34, Memela will be looking to forget about the past and move forward at his new club.



Richards Bay will begin their DStv Premiership campaign with a clash against Golden Arrows in a KwaZulu-Natal derby at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday.