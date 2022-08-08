Billiat enjoying Chiefs’ new era under Zwane

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Khama Billiat is one of Kaizer Chiefs supporters’ favourite players and it will be comforting for the fans to hear him describe his preseason under Arthur Zwane as one of the best.

Zwane was installed as head coach at Chiefs at the end of last season after he was given the job on an interim basis following the firing of Stuart Baxter.



His appointment drew differing opinions from the supporters. Some felt he deserved the job and could be the man to save Amakhosi from their downward spiral. But for others, he is not experienced enough for one of the country’s biggest jobs in football.

But Billiat looked happy as he spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon and expressed that things are looking good.

“The preseason has been one of the best I have ever had,” said the nimble-footed 31-year-old forward.

“It was very tough, but we had to go through it. I feel very good. And I think it was one of the most successful preseasons I have ever had.

“This is the season where we started the preseason together with the new players and the coach. We can say the coach is new because we are starting with him to prepare to take on the season for the first time,” added Billiat.

Billiat said he had a good feeling about the team’s new and only recognised striker Ashley Du Preez who joined Chiefs from Stellenbosch FC.

“He is a quality striker. He has speed, has a very good (first) touch and he knows how to set himself free (for a pass).

“It’s a blessing to play with a player like that. We are lucky to have him and we are looking forward to the season with him,” said Billiat.

Amakhosi, however, began their new season on a low note after losing 1-0 to Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban on Saturday.