Chiefs need to work harder to turn things around, says Nange

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange says working harder than before will be key in the club’s quest to turn their fortunes around.

Chiefs got off to a bad start to their DStv Premiership campaign when they lost 1-0 to Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

While the loss was marginal in terms of score, it had an impact on the team’s confidence and new coach Arthur Zwane will have his work cut out at Naturena.

Chiefs return to action on Tuesday night when they host Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium in a league game. After that, they visit defending league champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus at the weekend.

But Nange believes they can still make things work and have a successful campaign this season.

“Firstly, it’s working hard as a team and making sure that we work together for a common goal,” says Nange. “The change of coach will help us.

“He has been here (for a long time), and he knows the culture of Kaizer Chiefs. We have new players who have come in to improve our squad. Now we just need to gel as a team,” added the 30-year-old.

Chiefs have added Yusuf Maart and Lehlogonolo Matlou to their central midfield to add onto Nange and others who play in that position.

But the former Black Leopards man is not worried by the competition. In fact he does not see their additions as competition.

“I don’t think of it as a competition but as a way of improving the team, and making sure that we get what we want to achieve as a team. It will help us to get something out of the season.

“It is not about competition but rather about each one making sure that they give their best for the club and not do individual things.”

Nange is a box-to-box central midfielder with a knack for goals. But the restrictive structure he played under former coach Stuart Baxter meant he only scored two goals last season.

“Yeah, I scored two goals last season which is quite low considering that I usually score around six or seven goals per season.

“I have only worked with Stuart here, so I will not say a lot about him. What I know is that the (current) coach knows the team, knows the club as he played for the club.

“He knows everything about the club. We are all working together as a club – from the management to the players – to make sure that we improve,” says Nange.