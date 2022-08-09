Riveiro enjoying the party as Pirates go in search of a second win in a row

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is happy with his charges following a positive start as Bucs coach and will be hoping the party continues when his team takes on Stellenbosch FC in a DStv Premiership encounter at the Danie Craven Stadium on Wednesday.

The Bucs coach was content with the 1-0 victory against Soweto rivals Swallows FC in their opening match of the season at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

With a good performance from his players and delighted with the support from the fans, Riveiro believes the type of energy the Ghost brought at their home ground will be crucial for the rest of the season for Pirates.

As someone who believes in football as entertainment, he enjoyed all the singing and cheering.

“Football is something that makes me happy when I get a chance to see my team play. So, I want the same for the people who come to watch the game, sometimes it is possible, sometimes it is not. But the intention is always there. So, I try to do my best in order to make it happen (to make fans happy),” said the Bucs mentor.

“It is a nice atmosphere and amazing to be part of the show, (with) the people who were singing from the first minute, cheering and supporting. Maybe it’s different from Europe … it looks more like a party. But it is good because the people are having fun.”

Pirates might be playing against Stellenbosch, but they are sure to get a fair amount of support which Riveiro believes will help his team to perform at the level best.

The Buccaneers will be hoping for the repeat of last season when they played Stellies in their own backyard, as Pirates defeated Steve Barker’s side 3-0/

For Stellenbosch, it will all be about revenge and the Mother City-based club are in search of their first maximum points of the campaign after playing to a goalless draw against Marumo Gallants on Saturday.