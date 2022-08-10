Pirates gunning for maximum points against Stellenbosch

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi is adamant that if the team starts their tie against Stellenbosch FC the way they played against Swallows FC in their previous clash they will get maximum points.

ALSO READ: Nigerian clubs out of luck in CAF Champions League draws

Pirates take on Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium on Tuesday, four days after the Buccaneers edged Swallows 1-0 in the DStv Premiership Soweto derby to get a positive start into the 2022/23 season.

Pirates displayed a great performance and the score margin could have been bigger had they taken their lead, but ended up walking away with three points courtesy of new striker Eva Nga’s solitary goal in the first 10 minutes of the tie.

With Stellenbosch next, Ncikazi knows the kind of threat the Cape Town outfit possesses. But, he insists that they will get the results they want should the team build on their momentum from their opening match of the season.

“Good start, perfect start for the team. Stellenbosch is not going to be easy, good on counter-attack, sitting on zone two. But I think the preparations have gone well, the team looks ready to go get another three points in Cape Town,” said the Soweto giants assistant.

“We just hope the first 20 minutes becomes the measure of how this team will play. If we do that and increase the number of minutes playing the way we played in the first 20 to 25 minutes – a lot of good things are going to come out of the team. Good performance, solid in defence and solid in attack and take the chances we create, I’m sure the results will be good in Cape Town.”

While Pirates enjoyed a perfect start to the season, Stellenbosch are on a hunt for maximum points especially since they are playing at home after being held to a goalless draw by Marumo Gallants in Polokwane this past weekend.