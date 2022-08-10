Rockets shoot down Sundowns in stunning upset

Ntokozo Gumede

Mamelodi Sundowns were brought crashing down to earth by The Rockets on Wednesday, as TS Galaxy pulled off a DStv Premiership shock at Loftus Stadium.

Lifa Hlongwane’s first half strike was enough to seal a 1-0 win for Sead Ramovic’s Galaxy, as defending champions Sundowns just couldn’t make the most of the chances that came their way.

The result means Masandawana, who won their first match of the season on Friday at Cape Town City, will go into their encounter with Kaizer Chiefs this Saturday afternoon at Loftus with their tails between their legs.

“Our performance was not good today,” admitted Sundowns co-head coach Rulani Mokwena on SuperSport TV after the match.

“Too many players struggled with the intensity.”

After a cagey start at Loftus yesterday, Themba Zwane fired in a shot in the 32nd minute at Melusi Buthelezi but the Galaxy goalie did well to palm Mshishi’s attemp away.

In the 35th minute, Galaxy broke away with a counter attack led by Aphelele Teto, who was Galaxy’s livewire for most of the game. He found Bathusi Aubaas on his bike, who left defender Brian Onyango in sixes and sevens before unleashing a shot.

Ronwen Williams was up to the task as he palmed the effort away but the danger was not extinguished as the ball fell into the path of Lifa Hlongwane, who rattled the back of the net.

It was not a good day at the office for Sundowns rivals, SuperSport United, who lost 2-1 to Brendon Truter’s AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. Matsatsantsa A Pitori took the lead in the 56th minute through Thapelo Maseko but goals from Gabadinho Mhango and Bonginkosi Ntuli gave Usuthu a 2-1.

Royal AM, meanwhile, are the early-season pacesetters after picking up a 3-1 win at Chippa United to make it six points out of six.