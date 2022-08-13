Sekhukhune coach Tembo wary of unbeaten Richards Bay

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

As Sekhukhune United prepare to take on DStv Premiership new boys Richards FC, Babina Noko coach Kaitano Tembo is worried that his side is facing a club that has enjoyed a good start to the new season.

ALSO READ: Klate hopes players minimise mistakes ahead of Pirates clash

Tembo’s Sekhukhune will play the Natal Rich Boyz at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday.

Richards Bay have collected four points so far in the season.



The DStv Premiership rookies got the better of neighbours Golden Arrows, beating them 2-0 in their first game of the campaign, with Somila Ntsundwana and on-loan Orlando Pirates defender Abel Mabaso getting the goals for The Rich Boys. That result was followed by a goalless draw with Marumo Gallants.

“We are playing a team that has got a very good start. Out of the two games they have played they managed to get four points, and they also had two clean sheets, which is very good for a team that just got promoted,” said Tembo.

“But we also have our own ambitions as a team. We want to build on our performance and the result. We are looking forward to a really tough game, but at the same time I think we are really prepared to take them on and build on from our good start to the season.”

Sekhukhune also had a decent start to the campaign and the Limpopo based team is level on points with their opponents.

After playing to a 1-1 draw with Maritzburg United, Babina Noko managed to grab a win when they edged Arrows 1-0 with new signing Tashreeq Morris scoring the winner for them.