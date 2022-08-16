PODCAST: Sundowns show Chiefs who’s boss

Phakaaathi Reporter

Mamelodi Sundowns showed exactly why they are chasing a sixth successive DStv Premiership title on Saturday with a 4-0 evisceration of Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Stadium in Tshwane.

ALSO READ: Mokwena explains Sundowns seating positions



The result gave Chiefs a clear indication of the task at hand if they are to mount any sort of title challenge, as a combination of poor errors and Sundowns brilliance left Arthur Zwane’s charges reeling.



Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark, along with football writers Sibongiseni Gumbi and Tshepo Ntsoelengoe, discuss the fallout from the game at Loftus, as well as the return to Sundowns of Bongani Zungu, and the rest of the weekend’s DStv Premiership action. Listen here:

At Loftus, Siyabonga Ngezana had a day to forget for Chiefs, while Rulani Mokwena seemed so confident that he sat on a cooler box talking to his substitutes and Peter Shalulile found his scoring form.

Orlando Pirates suffered a first defeat of the season at the hands of their former player Daine Klate and his Chippa United side, while at the time of recording, there were three unlikely teams sitting on top of the nascent Premiership table.

Phakaaathi’s Ballz to the Wall Podcast is available to listen to on the Phakaaathi website at www.phakaaathi.co.za.