Mokwena explains Sundowns seating positions

Ntokozo Gumede

From the first game of the season against Cape Town City, Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Rulani Mokwena has appeared to distance himself from his coaching partners Steve Komphela and Manqoba Mngqithi, at least physically, moving from sitting next to the two in the dugout.

ALSO READ: Mokwena thanks Zungu for choosing Sundowns



For most of the games against TS Galaxy and Kaizer Chiefs, Mokwena spent his time sitting closer to the substitutes than next to his technical team.



Against Amakhosi, Mokwena was sitting on the cooler box, with his back often to the field, as he would speak to the reserves.



This may lead to rumours that there is a lack of unity in the Downs technical team but Mokwena has debunked this perception, insisting that there is no animosity between himself, Komphela and Mngqithi.



Komphela was the one barking instructions to the players in the 4-0 win against the Glamour Boys, and Mokwena says the three don’t set out duties or responsibilities.



“We don’t plan, we don’t say who does this or that,” said Mokwena.



“The reality is that we are a team and we also have our own individual strengths. Those individual strengths help us to adapt together to do the best that we can for the team. We just try to make sure that we contribute in the best way that we can. I love coaching and sometimes I over-coach. But I would rather over-coach than under-coach,” he added.



Meanwhile, Sundowns have done well in the transfer market as they have recruited Ethiopian Abubaker Nasir, Sipho Mbule and Ronwen Williams from SuperSport United, and Bongani Zungu, who returns to the club as a free agent. There are at least one or two new faces expected to arrive and Pavol Safranko is rumoured to be on his way out of the club.



“A big club makes big signings because the space is to target big trophies. When we started the season we already knew that three trophies this season were not good enough because it came with the pressure of having won three titles last season,” said Mokwena.



“In all big clubs, the plan is to always improve. Manchester City signed Erling Halaand to improve the energy in the team.”



