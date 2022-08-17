Dludlu calls up forgotten Banyana players for Cosafa Cup

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

This year’s Banyana Banyana squad for the Cosafa Women’s Championship will be guided by Simphiwe Dludlu.



Dludlu has called-up a number of former Banyana players who have been failed to make the cut in recent squad call-ups as she prepares for the regional tournament which is scheduled to take place in Port Elizabeth from 31 August to 11 September.

Dludlu takes over the Banyana squad in the absence of head coach Desiree Ellis, who is said to have other commitments after winning the Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).

She has called up the likes of former senior national women’s team regulars like Nothando Vilakazi, Koketso Tlailane, Busisiwe Ndimeni to mention a few.

There are also some new faces in the squad with City Lads ladies Sinazo Ntshota and Michelle Sampson of Richmond Ladies making the team.



Dludlu says she is excited about the opportunity given to her by the South African Football Association (Safa) and wants to learn from the experience.

“This is a very big opportunity afforded to me by the association and the best coach in Africa, Desiree Ellis. I am glad that I will get a platform to learn more while continuing to do the work I have done at Under-17 and Under-20 level, where we ensure that we have a big pool of players,” said Dludlu.

“I will be assisting coach Desiree in expanding the pool of players for Banyana Banyana as they continue preparing for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup. I am excited for the players that we have selected, and the fact that these players will get to play against quality players within the Cosafa region.”

South Africa are in Group A of the 2022 Cosafa Women’s Championships alongside Angola, Mauritius and Mozambique, while Group B consists of Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zambia.



Group C will see reigning champions Tanzania take on Comoros, Botswana and Malawi.