Grobler promises more goals if he stays fit

SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler is not willing to commit to a figure in terms of the number of goals that he is hoping to score this season, but he insists that if he has a clean bill of health, he will deliver the goods.

Grobler is United’s all-time leading goal-getter, who just came back from a lengthy lay-off due to injury. He is back this season and has already opened his scoring account.

“I don’t want to say I’m going to score 30 goals but the main goal is to stay injury free and look after myself on and off the field. I’ve always backed myself to score goals when I am fit and I have no doubt that the goals will come,” said Grobler.

“I missed playing, I feel like a kid being back, it has been nine months since I played. I missed playing, especially at this stage of my career, I need to make up for the years that I lost out on. It has been a difficult start for us, the results show that. The first two games we really looked good, we just did not put the ball in the back of the net and we conceded silly goals.

“I am feeling positive in the minutes that I played, there was never a time in any of the games where I felt tired and that is a good sign for me. With the squad and the coach that we have, things will come right. We are looking to rectify the mistakes that we made now,” he added.

Grobler is likely to start for The Spartans when they host Orlando Pirates this Sunday at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, and a win against the Buccaneers will see United turna corner following disappointing results against TS Galaxy, Chippa United and AmaZulu.

“We know that we are going up against a big team, a team that should finish in the top three but so should we. It is a big pressure game for us, but for now I think we need to worry about the things we need to fix so we can go to the game with positivity.

“It’s a big and important game and it can change a lot if we win it. If you don’t have any points it looks bad but once you start to pick up points, you move up in the table and it brings that much needed confidence,” Grobler said.