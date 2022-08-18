Zungu inherits Kekana’s No.8 at Sundowns

Ntokozo Gumede

Mamelodi Sundowns have decided to bring back the No.8 jersey made famous by former club captain Hlompho Kekana, as new signing Bongani Zungu will don the squad number.

The number was not used last season as it was vacated by the club’s most decorated player.

Zungu wore the No.8 for his former club, Amiens in France and also used the number at Bafana Bafana.

The 29-year-old, who returned to Downs after some six years abroad, vows to maintain the high standards set by Kekana while carrying that number on his back.

“We decided that No.8 would be good for me,” Zungu told Mamelodi Sundowns TV.

“The guy who wore the jersey here before me is a legend. I played with him, he was my midfield partner and I am sure that he would be happy to know that we decided that jersey No.8 is the one I will use.

“It is a heavy jersey because he achieved a lot at the club and since I come back as a man and as an experienced player, I will try my best to not drop the level of the jersey,” Zungu added.

He references players such as Themba “Mshishi” Zwane as one of those who encouraged him to come back to the club as he looks to build combinations and partnerships with players like Andile Jali, as the duo are expected to star in midfield alongside each other.

“I am very close with Themba, he is a very good friend of mine and we had a chat about the players. I have watched some games and I am looking forward to working with them.

“The club has quality players and what I bring to the club is really amazing. I am looking forward to working with the guys that I worked with before, Kennedy Mweene, Denis Onyango and a few others. I have also worked with some of them in the national team so it would be quite easy to get along with them.”